Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $515.73 Million

Equities analysts expect Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) to announce $515.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Covanta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $525.00 million. Covanta posted sales of $491.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Covanta will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.12).

Several analysts have issued reports on CVA shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVA. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Covanta by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 793,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 323,201 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Covanta by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Covanta by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Covanta by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Covanta during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CVA traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $20.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 862,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,226. Covanta has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25.

Covanta Holding Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It operates large-scale energy-from-waste and renewable energy projects. The company was founded on April 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

