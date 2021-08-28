Cowen Lowers GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $42.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDRX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ GDRX opened at $37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.43 and a current ratio of 16.43. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.52. GoodRx has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 398,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $13,059,336.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,937.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $2,627,904.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,904.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,496,888 shares of company stock worth $53,052,210 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GoodRx by 14.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,397,000 after acquiring an additional 504,944 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new position in GoodRx during the second quarter worth $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,613,000 after acquiring an additional 163,273 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.