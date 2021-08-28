CPChain Market Capitalization Achieves $1.84 Million (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $140,227.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CPChain has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

