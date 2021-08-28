Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D reduced its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.14% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBRL traded up $3.95 on Friday, hitting $144.45. 239,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

