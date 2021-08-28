Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,111 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $12,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,737,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,725,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,910,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 236,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,982,000 after purchasing an additional 64,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,831.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 47,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 45,253 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $291.16 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $204.32 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $284.84.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

