Creative Planning Grows Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $15,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.88.

Shares of ZS opened at $273.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.41. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.34 and a 12-month high of $275.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

