Creative Planning Has $19.12 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Creative Planning raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $19,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $361.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $371.19. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $401.88.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.