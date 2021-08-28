Creative Planning Sells 7,329 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Creative Planning decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,329 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $13,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $247.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $248.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

