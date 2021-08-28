Creative Planning Trims Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Creative Planning cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.19% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $16,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,518,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 365.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $58.31 and a 52 week high of $110.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.89.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.