Creative Planning Trims Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,074 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 115.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $347.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.20.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

