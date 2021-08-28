Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, an increase of 5,100.0% from the July 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 575,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of USOI stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.18.

Get Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2629 per share. This represents a yield of 20.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 4.9% during the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 101,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.