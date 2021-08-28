Critical Analysis: Doma (NYSE:DOMA) & Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO)

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) and Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Doma alerts:

62.9% of Doma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of Argo Group International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Doma and Argo Group International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Argo Group International 0 1 2 1 3.00

Doma currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.90%. Argo Group International has a consensus price target of $45.42, suggesting a potential downside of 16.05%. Given Doma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doma N/A N/A N/A Argo Group International 2.55% 2.88% 0.47%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Doma and Argo Group International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doma N/A N/A -$8.64 million N/A N/A Argo Group International $1.89 billion 1.00 -$54.10 million ($0.64) -84.53

Doma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argo Group International.

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Doma

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.