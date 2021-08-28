Critical Analysis: EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) & Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD)

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) and Aiadvertising (OTCMKTS:AIAD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EZCORP and Aiadvertising, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EZCORP 0 0 0 0 N/A Aiadvertising 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EZCORP and Aiadvertising’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EZCORP $822.81 million 0.46 -$68.46 million $0.59 11.47 Aiadvertising $9.74 million 1.76 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

Aiadvertising has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EZCORP.

Profitability

This table compares EZCORP and Aiadvertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EZCORP -2.31% 2.86% 1.57% Aiadvertising -98.85% N/A -195.26%

Risk & Volatility

EZCORP has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aiadvertising has a beta of -3.04, suggesting that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.3% of EZCORP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Aiadvertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EZCORP beats Aiadvertising on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It operates its business through following segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, Lana, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn includes its EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry and other branded pawn operations in United States. The Latin America Pawn consist of Empeno Facil & other branded pawn operations in Mexico and GuatePrenda & MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, Honduras and Peru. The Lana segment is customer-centric web-based engagement platform. The Other International segment involves consumer finance activities in Canada. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Rollingwood, TX.

About Aiadvertising

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

