Critical Analysis: Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN) and Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.6% of Snowflake shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Snowflake shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Resonate Blends and Snowflake, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Snowflake 2 15 13 0 2.37

Snowflake has a consensus target price of $293.84, indicating a potential downside of 1.30%. Given Snowflake’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Snowflake is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and Snowflake’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends N/A N/A -349.66% Snowflake N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resonate Blends and Snowflake’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $1.07 million 16.75 -$1.94 million N/A N/A Snowflake $592.05 million 148.89 -$539.10 million ($3.80) -78.34

Resonate Blends has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snowflake.

Summary

Snowflake beats Resonate Blends on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonate Blends

Resonate Blends, Inc. is a cannabis holding company, which is centered on valued-added holistic Wellness and Lifestyle brands. It offers cannabis-based products of consistent quality based on formations calibrated to Resonate Blends effects system, the industry gold standard in user experience. The company was founded by Richard T. Brock in October 1984 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc. provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries. The company was formerly known as Snowflake Computing, Inc. and changed its name to Snowflake Inc. in April 2019. Snowflake Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

