Critical Contrast: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) vs. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares loanDepot and Synchrony Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.60 N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.84 $1.39 billion $2.60 19.98

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than loanDepot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.1% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares loanDepot and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets loanDepot N/A N/A N/A Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for loanDepot and Synchrony Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score loanDepot 1 5 7 0 2.46 Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91

loanDepot presently has a consensus price target of $16.58, suggesting a potential upside of 98.84%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $54.27, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Given loanDepot’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Dividends

loanDepot pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Synchrony Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Synchrony Financial pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Synchrony Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Synchrony Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats loanDepot on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products. The Payment Solutions platform is a provider of promotional financing for major consumer purchases, offering private label credit cards and instalment loans. The CareCredit platform is a provider of promotional financing to consumers for elective healthcare procedures or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

