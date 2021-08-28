Critical Review: City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) and QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and City Bank (OTCMKTS:CTBK) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and City Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 24.50% 12.96% 1.36% City Bank N/A N/A N/A

This table compares QCR and City Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $312.17 million 2.62 $60.58 million $3.96 13.10 City Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QCR has higher revenue and earnings than City Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for QCR and City Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 0 2 0 3.00 City Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00

QCR currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.72%. Given QCR’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe QCR is more favorable than City Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of QCR shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of QCR shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.5% of City Bank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QCR has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, City Bank has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QCR beats City Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc. operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co., Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co., Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co. The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services. The All Other segment includes the operations of all other consolidated subsidiaries and defined operating segments that fall below the segment reporting thresholds. The company was founded by Douglas M. Hultquist and Michael A. Bauer in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, IL.

About City Bank

As of April 17, 2010, City Bank was acquired by Whidbey Island Bank. City Bank offers commercial banking services. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, Washington.

