Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Crocs were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CROX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 916.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 39,931 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crocs by 30.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Crocs by 140.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after purchasing an additional 117,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.09. The stock had a trading volume of 831,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,515. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.13. Crocs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $147.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $640.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. Crocs’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Doreen A. Wright sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $53,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,117,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,938,447 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

