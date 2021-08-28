Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 22.8% over the last three years.

NYSE CRT opened at $12.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.07. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cross Timbers Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) by 309.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.94% of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust, which operates as a trustee of Southwest Bank. It is created to collect and distribute monthly net profits income to Unitholders. It has interest in certain royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The firm also has interest in certain working interest properties in Texas and Oklahoma.

