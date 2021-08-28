Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Crossroads Systems stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Crossroads Systems has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.32.

Get Crossroads Systems alerts:

Crossroads Systems Company Profile

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.