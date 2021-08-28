Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Crossroads Systems stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Crossroads Systems has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $68.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.32.
Crossroads Systems Company Profile
Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Crossroads Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossroads Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.