Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the July 29th total of 7,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

NASDAQ:CRWS opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.48. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Crafts in the first quarter worth $79,000. Skylands Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 38.7% in the first quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 416,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 116,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 44.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 14,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 19.0% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 740,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,724,000 after buying an additional 118,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room dÃ©cors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

