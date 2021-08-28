CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Ronald D. Mccall Sells 5,667 Shares

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRY opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -83.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. CryoLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.90.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. On average, analysts expect that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 18.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,412,000 after acquiring an additional 495,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,968,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,355,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CryoLife by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,328,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CryoLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

