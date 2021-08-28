CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. CSX posted earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. CSX’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CSX by 5.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in CSX by 20.2% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 3,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 27.7% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP grew its position in CSX by 176.0% in the first quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 18,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.74. CSX has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

