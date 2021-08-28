Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 3,288 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,707 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $15,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.61. The firm has a market cap of $129.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.