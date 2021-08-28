Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,460 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 2.8% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Target by 20.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,744 shares of company stock valued at $27,956,684 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TGT stock opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.25. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

