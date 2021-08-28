Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 1.0% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $49,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in Danaher by 2.0% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 2,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

DHR stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,306,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $192.51 and a twelve month high of $323.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $292.72. The firm has a market cap of $227.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total value of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

