Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Evergy worth $7,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its position in Evergy by 101.1% in the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,193,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $3,247,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,718,000 after buying an additional 11,931 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVRG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

EVRG opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

