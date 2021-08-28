Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $10.54 Million Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $10,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $13,842,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1,578.9% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Fortive by 84.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 12.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive stock opened at $74.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.