Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 3,843 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.8% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $91,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 21.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $37,869,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Visa by 6.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in Visa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $2.17 on Friday, hitting $232.69. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

