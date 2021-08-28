Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Major Shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs Sells 53,359 Shares

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 53,359 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,280.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 273,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,962,894.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 1,713 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $49,831.17.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $28.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of -5.23.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

