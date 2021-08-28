CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.96 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year sales of $6.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

CVI stock traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 881,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,577. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVR Energy by 1,274.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 26.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in CVR Energy by 97,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 423.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,006,000 after purchasing an additional 765,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CVR Energy by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

