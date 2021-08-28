CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.700-$7.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.67.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,903,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,525,645. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,927 shares of company stock valued at $9,297,799. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

