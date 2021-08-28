CX Institutional Has $80,000 Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NVR were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,497,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in NVR by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NVR by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,074,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $5,139.27 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,823.31 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5,066.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.03.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $42.50 EPS. NVR’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

