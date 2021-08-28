CX Institutional Has $88,000 Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 27,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,928,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 210,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,441 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $324,683,000 after purchasing an additional 159,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $156.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $170.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.39.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $917,700.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

