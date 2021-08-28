CX Institutional Purchases 297 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

CX Institutional boosted its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 58.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $11,729,395.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,286,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,633,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,452.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,508 shares of company stock worth $26,411,916. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.