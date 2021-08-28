CX Institutional Sells 85 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Cummins were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 25.4% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins stock opened at $240.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $199.70 and a one year high of $277.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.90.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday. Vertical Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.68.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.