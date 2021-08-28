CyberMiles (CMT) Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $10.85 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00055405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $174.25 or 0.00355219 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,039.26 or 0.99972406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00040626 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.16 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

