DA Davidson Weighs in on Spin Master Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Spin Master in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.91.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$47.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

