Darryl Bond Sells 774 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $10,054.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, Darryl Bond sold 1,013 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $12,814.45.

On Monday, June 21st, Darryl Bond sold 2,338 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $32,241.02.

Yext stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.41.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Yext by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 63.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Yext by 8.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 129,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Yext by 49.9% in the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the first quarter worth $291,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Yext presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

