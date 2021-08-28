Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Up 700.0% in August

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATDS opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.10. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $74.00.

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Company Profile

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc engages in the data security and privacy management business in the United States. The company offers Data443 Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation immediately upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology that performs sophisticated data discovery and content search of structured and unstructured data; Data Archive Manager, which provides enterprise data retention management, archiving, and management solution; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for the management, protection, and distribution of digital content to the desktop and mobile devices.

