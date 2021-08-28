Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 5,625 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.36, for a total value of $761,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,297 shares in the company, valued at $24,134,281.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Madre Armelle De sold 16,256 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $1,799,214.08.

On Friday, June 25th, Madre Armelle De sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total value of $395,662.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Madre Armelle De sold 1,470 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $134,343.30.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $134.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $139.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of -793.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.24.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 9.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 39.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 4.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 26.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. 50.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

