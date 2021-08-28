David Siegel Sells 6,210 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Director David Siegel sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total transaction of $325,341.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Siegel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $52.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.44. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, equities analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 2,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

MDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

