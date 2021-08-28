De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $178.96

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 178.96 ($2.34) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.29). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 175.40 ($2.29), with a volume of 31,239 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of De La Rue in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £342.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 178.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for De La Rue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De La Rue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.