Dean Jenkins Buys 140,000 Shares of MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) Stock

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI) insider Dean Jenkins acquired 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,520.00 ($71,800.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29.

MaxiTRANS Industries Company Profile

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

