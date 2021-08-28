DeepBrain Chain Trading Up 3.1% This Week (DBC)

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $25.42 million and $471,838.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002370 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000472 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00136751 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.73 or 0.00150823 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

