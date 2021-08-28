DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 4,570 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737,201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.43% of Motorola Solutions worth $159,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total transaction of $1,259,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MSI. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.64.

MSI stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $242.81. The company had a trading volume of 748,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,634. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.81 and a 52-week high of $244.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

