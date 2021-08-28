DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 46.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,448 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $120,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6,850.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $321.66. The company had a trading volume of 333,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.57 and a 12-month high of $322.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $300.82.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total value of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,309.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,278 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,174. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.