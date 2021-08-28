DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 4,153 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,153 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $152,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.5% in the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 249 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet stock traded up $48.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,891.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,518. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,677.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,900.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $3,354,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,367,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 479,641 shares of company stock valued at $361,854,852 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

