DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $207.09 Million Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,647,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,091,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 27.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 977,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after acquiring an additional 211,888 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the second quarter worth about $414,000. Bank of Italy grew its stake in Stellantis by 47.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 23,711,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 172.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

NASDAQ STLA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,941,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.88. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $21.99. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 135.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.68.

About Stellantis

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

