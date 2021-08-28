DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 694,440 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $219,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $323.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The firm has a market cap of $341.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

