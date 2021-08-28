Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $116.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $113.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Dell Technologies from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.12.

DELL stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $633,135,748.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 106.2% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 535,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,342,000 after buying an additional 275,593 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 848.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 98,728 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 410.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,429,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,315 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dell Technologies by 30.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,216,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,919,000 after purchasing an additional 520,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

